Indiana lawmakers are done asking. Instead, they're legislating the FSSA attendant care problem.

Indiana lawmakers voted to give more money to families caring for children with medically complex conditions who previously relied on a program allowing them to be paid hourly as attendant caregivers.

And in a rare moment, a Democrat managed to pass language unanimously on this issue, too ― breaking the voting machine in the process ― seeking to investigate the source of the problem.

The Family Social Services Administration decided to cut the attendant care program amid a slew of other cost-cutting measures in response to a nearly $1 billion Medicaid budget shortfall discovered in December. They want families to transition into a model called "structured family caregiving" instead, a model that pays providers a flat daily rate but generally compensates families less.

While lawmakers couldn't halt this change, a bipartisan cohort collaborated on a series of amendments on the House floor Thursday intended to soften the impact and require more information from FSSA than has been provided.

Lawmakers and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch previously tried to extract information, such as how many families would be impacted and whether the existing provider network can support them, from FSSA through letters and public appearances. One of the amendments today would make this reporting a requirement by law.

The amendments were tacked onto Senate Bill 256, originally authored by Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka, and which in the House chamber has transformed into a massive bill containing a slew of disparate fiscal matters.

Adaline Davis, who turns eight on Jan. 25, brushes the hair of her brother Alexander Davis, 15, on Sunday, Jan 21, 2024, at the family’s Tipton home. A recent Family and Social Services Administration decision is slated to eliminate financial reimbursement for family members who care for severely disabled and medically complex children.

What did lawmakers do?

Family members in the current attendant care model get paid an hourly wage by third-party providers, who get reimbursed by Medicaid. In the "structured family caregiving" model, the state pays a service provider a daily stipend, and the provider passes on a portion to the family caregiver as payment. The structured model also includes training for the live-in caregiver and is supposed to supply substitute caregivers as needed.

Typically, about 50-60% of the stipend is actually passed along to the caregiver. For families interviewed by IndyStar, this results in a steep pay cut compared to what they've been getting under the existing program.

Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton and the House's lead budget writer, successfully proposed language to require 80% of the stipend passes through to families.

Indiana State Representative, Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, attends a House session on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.

One of the amendments offered by Rep. Ed Clere, R-Albany, will compel FSSA to apply for an amended Medicaid waiver that would do one of two things: establish a new, higher reimbursement rate for individuals who require "extraordinary" care, or, allow those individuals requiring extraordinary care to go back to the original structure FSSA is trying to get rid of. One example of "extraordinary" care is needing a mechanical breathing machine at least ten hours per day.

Under an amendment by Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis, FSSA will be required to review attendant care claims and not automatically approve them.

And finally, Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, floated language he has tried to pass before: FSSA must, under this proposal, submit a report to the General Assembly by Oct. 1 that explains how the Medicaid forecast miscalculation happened and how the agency will prevent a repeat.

"The citizens have a right to know," Delaney said.

State Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis, listens to Gov. Holcomb's speech Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, during the State of the State address at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.

As lawmakers voted and green "Yes" symbols began populating the large screens at the head of the chamber, suddenly the screen went blank. Huston had warned earlier that the machines were having technical issues.

"Dramatic pause for Rep. Delaney's amendment here," Huston said, waiting for the results to tally. "Oh! Rep. Delaney, the machine died!"

The House roared with wall-to-wall laughter and applause: Delaney broke the machine with the unanimous vote.

Families react

The House and Senate will need to negotiate over these changes to Senate Bill 256, so it remains to be seen how much of the language will stay.

Nonetheless, there's excitement among the community impacted by these changes.

"Those of us taking care of loved ones in the attendant care program are so very thankful for the amendments made to Senate Bill 256 today to fix the ongoing problems at FSSA," said Jennifer Dewitt, a mother who cares full-time for her son Jackson, who has cerebral palsy.

Anastasia Davis and her 15-year-old son Alexander Davis (bottom left), talk with a reporter on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at the Indiana Statehouse. About 100 people showed up for a rally who are at odds with a recent Family and Social Services Administration decision to eliminate financial reimbursement for family members who care for severely disabled and medically complex children.

The amendment addressing the needs of families with "extraordinary care," in particular, would mean a great deal to Anastasia Davis, whose son Alexander requires round-the-clock assistance to do everything from eating and getting in and out of bed.

"It is really nice to see the government paying attention to the minority of special needs families that have truly medically complex kids," Davis said. "Their extraordinary care is at a level that there's just no help for. And we want them to be considered."

Amber OHaver, chief revolutionary officer for advocacy organization Disability Revolution and someone who uses these services, called the action "meaningful" and a "step in the right direction."

“I applaud legislators for listening to waiver users like me and taking meaningful action that recognizes the immense value (Legally Responsible Individuals), like my husband, play in our lives.”

Crouch, who had publicly called for a pause on FSSA's plans, told IndyStar she was pleased with the momentum.

"The Medicaid shortfall was not the fault of families of our most vulnerable citizens, and I am encouraged by the action today in the House," she said.

FSSA did not immediately respond to request for comment.

