Blue bridge driver warning: Lane blocking is illegal. Zipper merging is your friend

Impatient drivers who block lanes on the blue bridge could find themselves on the hook for $136 fine.

That’s the cost for violating a Washington law that prohibits drivers from using their vehicles to block more than one lane of traffic.

Lane blocking has become something of a challenge on southbound Highway 395 in Pasco as the road narrows to accommodate a year-long, $33.5 million paint job.

The work is prompting weekday lane closures, reduced speed limits and other inconveniences on the busy Columbia River span.

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) advises drivers to use either the left or right lanes as they approach the blue bridge south of Court Street. At the merge point, drivers weave together, one by one. Or, as bright orange sign on the shoulder reads, “Use Both Lanes To Merge Point.”

The zipper maneuver is meant to ease traffic.

But Tri-Citians haven’t quite adjusted to the concept, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson.

Thorson tackled zipper merging on the X platform in early April, leading to hundreds of comments and shares. The push-back prompted the state patrol and WSDOT to offer a roadside lesson on zipper merging for local media.

The concept is simple, but compliance has been spotty.

Instead of playing by the rules, Thorson said, some drivers straddle the lane line, blocking traffic in the second lane, acting on misguided outrage that some drivers are using it to their advantage, cheating to get ahead, as it were.

He even posted video of a semi truck blocking both lanes, along with faux outrage: “#unacceptable.”

To reiterate: Lane blocking is illegal for semi trucks with trailers and for everyone else too.

Washington state law expressly prohibits it, Thorson said. So, lane blocking is bad. Zipper merging is good.

To drive the point home, WSP is posting troopers along the route to watch for lane blockers, speeders and other infractions.

The fine for lane blockers is $136. Also: Fines double in work zones.

Blue bridge paint job

The blue bridge will be under construction for the remainder of the year, said Scott Klepach, WSDOT spokesman for the blue bridge work. Work will generally occur on weekdays, but that could change depending changing work conditions.

The four-lane blue bridge, also known as the Pioneer Memorial Bridge, carries Highway 395 over the Columbia between Pasco and Kennewick.

It was built in the mid-1950s and carried about 66,000 vehicles a day before the construction work began.

It was last repainted about 30 years ago, but that project was not as ambitious as the 2024 undertaking, which will address every single painted surface.

In 2023, WSDOT hired Southern Road and Bridge, a Florida bridge contractor, to perform the work.

The job includes creating safety zones for workers to go about their tasks. that includes swathing parts of bridge.

They will blast off the old paint, which will be collected by a vacuum system. The material will be sorted, with the paint sent off for safe disposal and the blasting material available for reuse. The containment system will keep material out of the river and off of passing vehicles.

Once the old paint is off, the bridge will be inspected for rust, broken bolts and other issues. Once repairs are complete, it will be repainted with five coats of Air Force blue paint, the same hue that gave rise to its nickname.

The new paint and repairs will strengthen the bridge and extend its lifespan, Klepach said.

Bridge work is generally confined to weekdays, sparing weekend drivers the headaches associated with the slowdowns.

Tri-City drivers have several alternatives. The Ed Hendler (aka cable) bridge carries Highway 397 between Kennewick and Pasco, while the Glenn Lee/Sam Volpentest (aka Interstate 182) bridges link Pasco and Richland.

The Federal Highway Administration’s National Highway Performance Program is footing the bill.

Check the WSDOT web site for updates throughout the project.

