BLOTTER: Police reports for May 3

May 3—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A Getzville man was arrested on weapons and other charges after he was stopped in the 1500 block of 18th Street at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday by officers working a gun violence reduction detail. Thaddeus J. Ector, 19, 2402 North Forest Road, Apt. 213, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. Officers said they stopped Ector and another man and attempted to question them after seeing what appeared to be a handgun in Ector's hoodie pocket. Police said Ector tried to run away from them and as they struggled with him, they found what appeared to be a tan-colored handgun in his waistband. The suspected firearm was later determined to be an imitation pistol.