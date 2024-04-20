BLOTTER: Police reports for April 20

Apr. 20—ARREST

A Falls man was arrested after he reportedly threatened another man, walking his dog in the 3200 block of Jerauld Avenue, with a shotgun. The incident happened at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. The 66-year-old man was charged with second-degree menacing.

BURGLARY

Police are investigating a burglary in the 2800 block of Eagle Heights. A female victim told officers that sometime between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 12:28 p.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her home by ripping the screen out of a rear window. The victim said a PlayStation gaming system and a suitcase were taken from the home.