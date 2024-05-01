Blind date gets terrifying as ‘flirtatious banter’ leads to gunshots, Florida cops say

Modern romance nearly got a man killed when a date arranged via social media proved to be a setup, according to Florida investigators.

The victim discovered this the hard way when his “date,” identified as Crystal Skiba, pulled out a gun and demanded money, the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office reported in an April 30 news release.

Investigators say the “seemingly innocent online connection turned into a nightmare” when the victim drove about 25 miles from Arcadia to a woman’s home in Wauchula.

“What began as flirtatious banter quickly escalated into a harrowing ordeal. ... The victim, whose identity is being withheld for privacy, was invited inside where he was met with unexpected aggression,” the sheriff’s office reported.

“Skiba allegedly attempted to seduce him before revealing her true intentions. It became apparent to the victim that he was in a dangerous situation when Skiba demanded payment and brandished a handgun, blocking his exit.”

He managed to get out of the home, but the woman then began firing shots at his vehicle as he sped away, officials said.

The man was not injured and reported the incident to the sheriff’s office, which sent detectives to the home.

“Detectives uncovered not only the firearm used in the incident but also illicit narcotics,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Two minor children were present during the ordeal, further compounding the gravity of the situation.”

Skiba faces a series of charges, “including attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance, among others,” the sheriff’s office said.

Wauchula is about a 70-mile drive southeast of Tampa.

