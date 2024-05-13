Blake Asher, 44, of Topeka, dies at scene of northwest Shawnee County ATV crash

Blake C. Asher, 44, of Topeka, died Saturday at the scene of an ATV crash in northwest Shawnee County, Shawnee County Sheriff Brian C. Hill said Monday. Circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Rescue workers were called about 7:40 a.m. Saturday to a report of an injury accident in the 7900 block of N.W. 86th, where the ATV that Asher had been driving left the roadway, Hill said.

Shawnee County Sheriff's deputies helped attempt CPR before ATV crash victim Blake Asher, 44, was pronounced deceased Saturday morning in northeast Shawnee County.

A friend found Asher unresponsive near the ATV and called for help, he said.

The friend and deputies attempted CPR before fire and medical personnel arrived and continued to try to save Asher's life, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene, Hill said.

