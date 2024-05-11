Blair, Foreman square off in GOP primary

May 10—A local farmer with previous legislative experience is challenging an incumbent in the Idaho District 6 State Senate race.

Robert Blair, a Republican, is running against Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Viola, in the May 21 primary election.

Foreman is hoping to win his second term in a row as senator and third overall. Before his current stint as senator, he previously served in office from 2017-18.

Blair gained legislative experience in 2022 while serving as a substitute for Sen. Dan Johnson.

During a Wednesday candidate forum hosted by the Moscow Chamber of Commerce, Foreman said he prioritizes protecting citizens' "God-given constitutional rights" that he says came from "the almighty." He also promised to act as a watchdog against wasteful spending, and to advocate for less government interference in business. He also reiterated his anti-abortion stance.

"I believe life begins at conception," he said. "That has always been my No.1 plank in my platform, to stand up for the innocent unborn and I will continue to do that."

At the same forum, and in a response to Daily News questions, Blair said his priorities include supporting local control over institutions like city government, schools and county government.

"The current Republican Party leadership and central committees are trying to centralize control, removing it from 'We the People,'" Blair told the Daily News.

He also wants to support the main economic drivers of the region: agriculture, forestry, Gritman Medical Center and the University of Idaho.

The candidates differ on the idea of open primaries in Idaho. An initiative supporting open primaries in Idaho has recently garnered more than 95,000 signatures.

Foreman said Wednesday he does not like open primaries because he appreciates the party system and the Idaho Republican party platform, which he signed on to.

"I think when you open up your primary and let people in who don't support that platform, it's a very disingenuous and disrespectful thing to do," he said.

Blair disagrees with the section of the GOP party platform that advocates repealing the 17th amendment protecting the right to vote for state senators by election. Blair is concerned the GOP is working to take away peoples' right to vote.

"My focus is the people and businesses, not a party or third party," he told the Daily News.

Neither candidate supports the section of the open primary initiative that would create a ranked choice voting system for the general election.

The candidates disagree on recent efforts in the Legislature to provide tuition vouchers to Idaho families that send their children to private schools.

During Wednesday's forum, Foreman said he supports private education and sees no harm in vouchers as long as they don't detract from the state's constitutional obligation to fund public schools.

"But there seems to be money there to do both, at least right now," Foreman said.

Blair said if the goal is to limit government spending, legislators cannot support both public and private education. He said vouchers risk ballooning the state budget.

He said the proponents for vouchers support "giving more money to pay for education than they are paying into education taxes."

Blair said he would be more inclined to support private education if those schools regularly accepted special education students.

Blair added that he believes in the separation of church and state, which prompted a response from Foreman, who said the concept of separating church and state is flawed.

"There is no such thing in the U.S Constitution," Foreman said.

In his response to Daily News questions, other issues that Blair is concerned about include improving the region's infrastructure in the form of roads, bridges and connectivity. He said the Lenore Bridge should have been replaced decades ago.

Blair also cares about stopping the flow of people and drugs, like fentanyl, from crossing the U.S. border. Additionally, Blair advocated for better fire and land management.

When asked about his goals and priorities, Foreman referred the Daily News to his profile on the Latah County Republican website: latah.idgop.org/guides/dan-foreman/.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Robert Blair

Political party affiliation: Republican

Age: 55

Occupation: Farmer/Entrepreneur

Education: BS Agriculture Business University of Idaho

Family status: Married 29 years to Rhonda; Two adult sons (We are all Vandals)

Previous or current elected positions: Nez Perce County Soil & Water Conservation District, Nez Perce County Republican Precinct Committeeman Leland #27, LD6 Senate Substitute for the 2022 Legislative Session

Web or social media site: www.blairforidaho.com https://www.facebook.com/blairforidaho

Dan Foreman

Age: 70

Family Status: Married 50 years, seven children

Education: BS Business Management and Administration, Bradley University, Peoria, Ill., 1975

Occupation: Commercial pilot, former Moscow Police Department officer, former business owner and real estate broker, veteran of U.S. Air Force.

Previous or current elected positions: District 6 Senator, previously District 5 senator from 2017-18