Black Hills Energy issues storm safety warning for Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Black Hills Energy issues a storm safety warning for Benton County on May 26 after severe weather slammed Northwest Arkansas.

According to a press release, technicians are shutting off natural gas service as requried for the safety of customers and the public.

The release says customers are urged to inspect their natural gas meters for storm damage.

Black Hills offers some safety reminders:

Naural gas smells like rotten eggs. Leave the area and call 911 when you’re away from the site if you smell natural gas.

If you smell natural gas, leave your home immediately, call 911 and then call Black Hills at 888-890-5554.

Wait for Black Hills or emergency personnel to arrive before re-entering the building. Emergency personnel will let you know when it is safe to return.

Do not turn on lights, ignite a flame, use a cellphone or use anything that might cause a spark, including a flashlight or a generator.

