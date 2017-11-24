Black Friday Shoppers Report Massive Credit Card System Issues At Macy's

As if Black Friday weren’t already stressful enough for shoppers and retail employees, major department store chain Macy’s appears to be experiencing credit and debit card system failures around the United States.

While dozens of Macy’s shoppers on social media said they weren’t able to pay at all, the company downplayed the problems in a statement to HuffPost.

“It is taking longer than usual to process some credit and gift cards in our stores, but we have added additional associates to the floor [and] are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” Macy’s’ statement read.

Early Friday afternoon, social media was flooded with reports from frustrated shoppers in multiple states who said they had stood in long lines only to find out they could only pay for purchases in cash. Since it’s common for people not to carry much cash, that meant many shoppers effectively couldn’t pay at all.

A nightmare for Black Friday customers at @Macys in St. Charles, Mo. - debt and credit card systems are not working. Shoppers are getting angry! pic.twitter.com/w2smk06uit — Rudy Harper (@RudyKCTV5) November 24, 2017

Hey @Macys just left $300 of items on counter because your credit card machines are down at State St Chicago. Can't even look up Macy's account. What. A. Joke. #macys#blackfridayfail — Meghan McCollough (@meghan_mcc) November 24, 2017

It's #blackfriday I'm in @Macys, I have $300+ items in my hand. They're only accepting cash or Macy's credit card... Let the riots begin. — Sophie Mitchell (@ShePrevails1) November 24, 2017

Consumers attempting to buy things from the Macy’s website or the app appeared to be experiencing similar issues.

The @Macys app is spazzing and throwing lots of errors in checkout. Not a good day for app failure, Macy's. pic.twitter.com/v8qIXEL9La — Amanda Tenedini (@AmandaTene) November 24, 2017

Though some social media users reported that the outages were happening “nationwide,” the full extent of the problem was unclear. Macy’s responded to several customer complaints via Twitter on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.