Black bear takes early morning stroll through Oregon city surprising residents: See photos

A black bear was spotted taking an early morning stroll through the city of Corvallis, Oregon.

Pictures shared by the Corvallis Police Department show the bear walking through the streets. The bear was first spotted at 3:11 a.m., said the police, and was seen at multiple locations throughout the city before "being last spotted around 8:00 a.m."

"Residents of Corvallis woke up to an unexpected surprise this morning as multiple confirmed sightings of a bear were reported across central and west Corvallis, starting at approximately 3:11 am," the police department said in a post on social media Sunday.

The police department said that the Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife were notified about the sightings and were actively monitoring the situation.

"In the unlikely event that the bear becomes stranded or exhibits concerning behavior, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife stands ready to respond and evaluate the situation accordingly," the police said.

A spokesperson of the Corvallis Police Department told USA TODAY Tuesday that no damages were reported from the bear visit and that there have been no updates since the bear was last sighted leaving town.

Public advised to exercise caution

However, the police advised residents and members of the public to exercise caution if they encounter the bear and maintain and distance from it.

"We appreciate the community's cooperation and vigilance during this extraordinary event," the police added.

Corvallis is about 85 miles south of Portland.

Oregon is home to about 25,000 to 30,000 black bears, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. The species is native to the state.

What to do if you spot a black bear

In the instance that you encounter a bear, the Corvallis Police Department and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife recommend the following:

Remain calm.

Do not approach, interact or feed the bear.

Seek shelter and stay indoors.

Group together and pick up small children, pets.

Face the bear and back away slowly, talking calmly to identify yourself as a human.

If the bear approaches you, try to scare it away by making yourself as large and imposing as possible by stretching your arms overhead and making loud noises.

"Reports indicate the bear is likely seeking its way back into natural habitat and allowing it space is the safest course of action," the police dept. said.

