‘Our biggest need’: New affordable housing complex in the works for Orlando; see who qualifies

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and property partners broke ground on 52 at Park Tuesday morning.

The Lincoln Avenue Communities 300-unit complex is located near North John Young Parkway and West Colonial Drive.

“Affordable housing is our biggest need in Central Florida,” said Dyer. “We have 1,000 people moving to Central Florida every week.”

The City of Orlando is continuing to work to ensure residents have access to quality, safe, and affordable housing.

52 at Park is another milestone in those efforts.

To qualify to live in the community, a single-person household needs to make about $40,000 a year.

A four-person household needs to make about $60,000 a year.

“Our rents for a one-bedroom will be around $930 going up to approximately $1,400 for a four-bedroom community,” said Jordan Richter, the Vice President and Project Partner for Lincoln Avenue Communities.

The 300-unit complex will be complete with a clubhouse, pool, playground, and green space.

“We want residents to be really proud to call this place home,” Richter said.

Project partners say it will also be solar powered with hopes to 100% offset the solar usage at the community.

“We hope that that’s going to mean residents have 0 to a very minimal electricity bill every month,” Richter said.

While the project was four years in the making and is something to celebrate, the need for affordable housing is still dire in Orlando.

“We need housing at every level. We’re at a housing deficit,” Mayor Dyer said. “But especially at the lower ends of the scale.”

Project planners hope to have a couple of buildings at the complex ready for move-in by the summer of 2025 and then the entire complex complete by the end of 2025.

