‘Do bigger things’: 9 Coachella Valley seniors win scholarships as Students of the Year

Character, integrity, a passion for learning, involvement in extracurriculars, sports and community service, as well as remarkable resilience in the face of life's challenges — all while maintaining their commitment to education. Nine high school seniors from the Class of 2024 were recognized this week with $2,500 scholarships for exemplifying these characteristics.

The inaugural Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Year ceremony, hosted by the Riverside County Office of Education, was the culmination of multiple Student of the Month events to celebrate students' commitment to their education in spite of challenges.

"As you are embarking on a journey to really go to higher heights and do bigger things, just know this is a community that cares about you, a community that has truly, truly seen your resiliency, has seen your grit, your determination," said Edwin Gomez, who serves as the Riverside County superintendent of schools.

The following interviews with the nine scholarship recipients have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Jesus Arellano-Sepulveda, Coachella Valley High School

Jesus Arellano-Sepulveda of Coachella Valley High School speaks during a Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Year event at The Classic Club in Palm Desert on April 30, 2024.

After a challenging start to high school during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jesus Arellano-Sepulveda discovered a sense of belonging within his school's Migrant Leaders Club, which set him on that path he's on today. "My ambition to be something great in life vanished and caused school to feel like I was trapped," he said. "This program turned out to be the most life-changing experience." Arellano-Sepulveda will study theater at CSU San Bernardino in the fall — and hopes to someday be featured in a telenovela.

In what ways did the Migrant Leaders Club help you to grow as a student?

JAS: It helped me to grow as a student because it opened me to opportunities. To be honest, during my freshman and sophomore years, college was not an option. I was influenced by social images ... but as I started hanging out with the Migrant Leaders Club, I started getting opportunities to college visits, presenters and speakers. I started to realize that there are possibilities to make it through college, and that education is really important. It's been fascinating.

What does this Student of the Year honor mean to you?

JAS: I've loved this experience; it's one-of-a-kind. I never imagined myself to be here with the most wonderful kids and learning about their lives. It's really just been an amazing experience.

Frida Arriaga, Shadow Hills High School

Frida Arriaga of Shadow Hills High School speaks during a Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Year event at The Classic Club in Palm Desert on April 30, 2024.

Few high school students can boast having a street in their hometown named after them, but in 2020, the city of Coachella did just that to honor Frida Arriaga's multi-year advocacy to increase safety around her former school. Since then, she's served as an intern for U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz and Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia. "I remain committed to fostering a supportive learning environment and inspiring the next generation of female leaders in tech," Arriaga said. In the fall, she will begin her studies towards a degree in computer science at UC Berkeley.

What sparked your interest in empowering young people?

FA: I believe that, obviously, the youth is the next generation, so you should be able to prepare them to be able to make the most positive changes in the world. I've gone to UC San Diego these past two summers with an organization called AAUW Tech Trek, which sends middle school girls to a weeklong program to study science, technology, engineering and math. We're able to guide them in what STEM field they would like to pursue, and I help teach those girls how to code. I hope that inspires another wave of tech leaders in the field.

What fuels your commitment to pursue advocacy initiatives in your community?

FA: I find it mostly from my parents, my mom and dad. They've always believed in me, they've never set me up for failure, they've never told me I couldn't do something. They've always been so supportive in everything that I do. Last year, I signed up for water polo, and I had never swam before, and they still supported me in that. Despite all the setbacks, they're the ones who keep pushing me and telling me that I can do it. It also comes from my younger brother. As the oldest of two, I feel I have to set an example to be able to show him that nothing is impossible.

What does this Student of the Year honor mean to you?

FA: It's an acknowledgement of all the things that I've accomplished from kindergarten to now. It shows that hard work doesn't go unnoticed by people. Sometimes you can feel like you're on a long journey and you don't exactly know where you're going or what you're striving for, but then you get people to motivate you to keep going forward... it's a spark of motivation to keep studying, keep doing well. It's a great goal to aspire to.

Adriana Figueroa, Palm Springs High School

Adriana Figueroa of Palm Springs High School speaks during a Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Year event at The Classic Club in Palm Desert on April 30, 2024.

With over 180 hours of community service under her belt, Adriana Figueroa is also on track towards earning her associate's degree in political science as a dually enrolled student at College of the Desert. "I stand here as a reflection of my family, more specifically, my parents," she said. "Being a low-income first-generation student with a language barrier growing up did not stop me from taking advantage of every (opportunity) placed in front of me. Therefore, I want to spread the message that you can do anything you put your mind to." Figueroa will start at UCLA this fall with plans to study national security and public policy.

What motivates you?

AF: My parents have always worked so hard for me to be where I am today. Growing up, we didn't have much. At one point, we lived in a garage, but they always motivated me and said that I was going to college, that I was going to pursue whatever I wanted, and that I'd have my own house. All of my motives, and all of my giving back to the community, comes from my family. The only limit is yourself. A lot of us kids, especially teenagers, we contemplate that we can't do this or that because we don't have enough money or because of our ethnicity... I've always wanted to portray the message that we can all do it, no matter the circumstances. And it's difficult, but my end goal in life is always giving back to others. Whether it's through a simple conversation or through my work in the future, I want to make a different and help people.

What does this Student of the Year honor mean to you?

AF: This award recognizes all that I've done. I did struggle a lot in high school juggling my extracurriculars and classes. There were a lot of times where I doubted myself and was very scared, but things like this prove to me that it was all worth it. There's more out there to come. This is one of the biggest steps and I love meeting people like me, hearing their stories and what they're going to do in the future. It's all very inspiring.

Addilyn Goodno, La Quinta High School

Addilyn Goodno of La Quinta High School speaks during a Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Year event at The Classic Club in Palm Desert on April 30, 2024.

Originally from upstate New York, Addilyn Goodno arrived in the Coachella Valley with a mission: to inspire and empower people to become entrepreneurs while fostering a deep commitment to social impact. "Leaving behind familiar surroundings and embarking on a new chapter was both daunting and exhilarating," she said. "Little did I know that this move ... would shape my personal growth in profound ways." After graduation, the International Baccalaureate scholar will attend UC Irvine to study aerospace engineering and business economics.

What led you to pursue entrepreneurship at such a young age?

AG: I grew up an entrepreneur, in a way. I started my first business with my little sister when I was around 8 years old. My childhood home actually grew four-leaf clovers in my front yard, so we actually ended up making it into jewelry to sell. Around two years ago is when I got more into nonprofit and social work. Being a young girl in business not only gave me that passion to pursue it as a career, but it also made me want to instill a passion for entrepreneurship in other young girls. I just want to be able to contribute to that and empower these young girls so that the next generation has even more female leaders.

What does this Student of the Year honor mean to you?

AG: This honor just goes farther than it even looks from a surface level. Being able to be in a community that recognizes students who work hard for their community and even for themselves is honestly really unique. I come from two different schools in New York and there was a lack of community. Coming to La Quinta High School and seeing that automatic switch really surprised me and it's just continuously proved on and on how much this community cares.

Barbara Hernandez-Rebolledo, Desert Mirage High School

Barbara Hernandez-Rebolledo of Desert Mirage High School acknowledges her family after receiving a Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Year scholarship during an event celebrating the students at The Classic Club in Palm Desert on April 30, 2024.

Barbara Hernandez-Rebolledo faced considerable instability in her childhood, ranging from housing insecurity to family immigration issues. Despite these obstacles, throughout her time in high school, she has actively contributed to educating her peers and now serves as a student board trustee. "This is not the moment for settling," she said. "Venture to the unknown to find your truest potential and deepest desires." Hernandez-Rebolledo is headed to UC Berkeley on a full-ride scholarship to study civil engineering.

In what ways have you pushed beyond your comfort zone?

BHR: I think it's when I set myself to study here. I told my mom that I wanted to go to college in the United States. She was like, 'I don't know how I'm going to do that, but I'm going to make it happen.' When I was 12, my aunt offered to take me in to stay with her for the remainder of high school — so I did. I think it was in that moment that I didn't settle for a life where I could have been comfortable next to my mom and it was the moment I stepped foot out of my house ready to hop on a plane to get 1,900 miles away from home in Mexico. Now I'll be venturing outside of the Coachella Valley to go to UC Berkeley. I've never been there. This is as far as I've gone in California. I committed before knowing my financial aid resources, but the moment I committed, I just knew that it was where I had to go — and that I, once again, had to venture out of my comfort zone.

What does this Student of the Year honor mean to you?

BHR: It's really gratifying to be able to reflect on your merits because they don't only come from yourself, but from the people who support you. For me, that's my family, my mentors, my teachers. I feel like you hear it a lot from people when they come and congratulate you, but at least for myself, I don't sit down and think, 'Hmm, I did this well.' I think having this day to be able to listen to the other stories of other people who have gone through similar stories is really beautiful. The scholarship that comes with this merit is gratifying to now that it'll give me a head start on my college career.

Xitlali Natividad, Shadow Hills High School

Xitlali Natividad of Shadow Hills High School speaks during a Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Year event at The Classic Club in Palm Desert on April 30, 2024.

Xitlali Natividad, who will be the first in her family to go to college, has overcome over numerous challenges in her life, including periods of housing insecurity, limited access to basic amenities like running water and Wi-Fi, and even a period without a functioning thermostat. "Family life had been the most significant challenges that I faced," she said, "but I always knew I wanted to go to college and I was willing to do whatever it took to achieve my goals." She intends to study environmental science at UC Davis with the aim of becoming an environmental planner. Her goals are to create new avenues for herself and her family while championing sustainability.

What advice would you give students who are struggling to build their self-confidence?

XN: I'd say to not let your physical circumstances deter you from going after your dreams. I dealt with a lot of unhealthy comparison. I felt because my parents didn't go to college, I wasn't make as many connections as other people were. I guess I was feeling a little insecure about myself at times. I didn't think that I had to ability to go and do something as impressive as other people were, but I think that it's important to stay true to what you're passionate about and continue fighting after everything. I have over 270 hours of community service, so I volunteered and made my own connections. It's been heartwarming to see the impact that I can make on other people, even at such a young age. No matter what, I know that I want to be as successful as possible. I would just ay not to let your obstacles be the thing that limits you. Don't let self-doubt be the thing that limits you from pursuing your dreams.

What does this Student of the Year honor mean to you?

XN: Receiving this award just feels surreal. For me, it's crazy because I would have never anticipated I'd be at this point right now. I would have never anticipated that I'd be getting accepted and on my way to my dream school. It's just a full circle moment. I'm very grateful and I'm very happy.

Camron McLaughlin, La Quinta High School

Camron McLaughlin of La Quinta High School speaks during a Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Year event at The Classic Club in Palm Desert on April 30, 2024.

In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Camron McLaughlin found himself spending far too much time playing video games. Like many students, he lost motivation in school during this period. It wasn't until his sophomore year, upon the return to in-person learning, that he recognized the need to make up for that lost time. He joined the band to play tuba, as well as multiple clubs dedicated to community service. "I love to see growth within myself and others, and most of the time, the growth within myself comes from helping others," he said. This fall, he'll be studying mechanical engineering at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, his dream school.

In what ways would you advise students who are having trouble figuring out where they belong at school?

CM: You just got to go for it. I know a lot of people are kind of in their own world in a lot of my classes. Sometimes it takes that extra person to help you get out of your shell, but opportunities don't just come along. If you truly want to find how great you can become, a lot of the times you just need to put that foot forward and just swallow your courage and go for it. Meet new people, say hi to that one person you've been seeing all this time, or get into that club that you were slightly interested in. The only way you're going to find your potential is to try, so get involved in multiple clubs. You can narrow it down by understanding what communities appreciate you around.

What does this Student of the Year honor mean to you?

CM: This honor is really awesome. There's a lot of great people in the Coachella Valley, especially students, going through difficult times that we never really talk about. Sometimes you just have to lift each other up.

Lota Uyanwune, Cathedral City High School

Lota Uyanwune of Cathedral City High School speaks during a Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Year event at The Classic Club in Palm Desert on April 30, 2024.

Lota Uyanwune's parents made the journey from Nigeria to the United States, a sacrifice that presented its own set of difficulties. Yet, Uyanwune was resolute in overcoming these challenges with "poise and grace," said her assistant principal, Todd Diliberto. She has pushed herself through demanding coursework, leadership roles, and active participation in her community. "Everything happens as it's meant to," Uyanwune said. "I feel as though my life is a stream of isolated events that somehow came together to create meaning." The aspiring obstetrician gynecologist plans to study psychology at UCLA.

How have your morals and values influenced who you are today?

LU: I learned my morals through my mom. She's always been a firm believer in not only treating others the way you wanted to be treated, but treating other people with respect and always moving through life in a way that, when you look back at it, you're proud of yourself. So do things that you know you'll look back on and be proud of. I was raised that way. I want to be the best version of myself so people will not only remember be as being a nice person, but so I can live with myself and know that I'm that kind of person.

What does this Student of the Year honor mean to you?

LU: It just shows all the hard work, all the accomplishments, everything from the sweat, tears, the sleepless nights, everything is worth it, everything paid off. It's so nice knowing that this is only the beginning. This is just the stepping stone for the future, and it's just going to propel us forward.

Ryan Zamora, Indio High School

Ryan Zamora of Indio High School speaks during a Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Year event at The Classic Club in Palm Desert on April 30, 2024.

Following the loss of loved ones, Ryan Zamora admits that academics took a backseat. Now, with a revitalized focus on education, Zamora is not just graduating at the top of his class but, as Indio High Principal Derrick Lawson said, he is forging a new legacy as a Rajah. As a dually enrolled student at the College of the Desert, he's poised to earn two associate's degrees in computer and information systems and sociology — the first at Indio High School to do so. Zamora is headed to UC Berkeley on a full-ride, thanks to the prestigious Gates Scholarship.

How do you maintain your optimism amid challenges?

RZ: Even if you have a bad day or if things don't go your way, you still always have tomorrow to try your hardest and make it. In various periods of not being motivated and feeling like I wanted to give up, especially after days of extreme disappointment and grief, there's always tomorrow. There's always a new day, a new light beyond the dawn of the night.

What does this Student of the Year honor mean to you?

RZ: It's definitely symbolic of my determination, and the support I've had along the way. I would not have gotten everything I have right now, I wouldn't have achieved what I have achieved if it wasn't for the people behind me, supporting me and being there for me — even when I wanted to give up. I'm just really grateful to everyone who has been part of my life these past 17 years.

Jennifer Cortez covers education in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at jennifer.cortez@desertsun.com.

