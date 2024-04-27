How big is St. Louis County’s largest city? Almost triple the size of 100 others

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – There are nearly 100 municipalities in St. Louis County. The largest one, in terms of land covered, is nearly triple the size of all of the county’s counterparts individually.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, St. Louis County covers 508 square miles. Its largest municipality accounts for nearly 13% of that land and is the only one that fills up at least 10% of the county’s footprint.

Per Census figures, the largest city in St. Louis County is west county suburb Wildwood, Missouri with a size of 66.68 square miles.

How large is Wildwood, Missouri? For starters, it actually beats the City of St. Louis (61.72 square miles) in terms of total land.

The next closest St. Louis County city in size is Chesterfield, which consists of 31.84 square miles. After that, the next closest is Maryland Heights, which consists of 21.39 square miles.

By those comparisons, Wildwood is at least double the size of every St. Louis County municipality and at least triple the size of every county municipality aside from Chesterfield.

MUNICIPALITY SQUARE MILES TIMES LARGER Wildwood 66.68 N/A (Wildwood) St. Louis City 61.72 1.08 Chesterfield 31.84 2.09 Maryland Heights 21.39 3.11 St. Louis County (Average) 5.18 12.87

Wildwood is home to nearly 35,000 people, which also ranks among the top five cities in St. Louis County in population. The city is well-known for its conservation and outdoor recreation with attractions such as Rockwoods Reservation, Bluff View Park and Hidden Valley Ski Resort.

Wildwood was featured last year in a Living St. Louis YouTube video, not only recognized as the largest suburb of St. Louis County, but also for offering large subdivisions and suburban homes, in addition to rural scenery.

“It’s huge. It’s got a lot to offer,” says video narrator Jacob Peistrup of the Gateway Realty Group.”

According to its city website, Wildwood’s land was historically vital to “nomadic Native Americans, who lived near the major streams and rivers.” Wildwood became an incoroporated city in 1995, and it is occasionally identified on Google Maps by its 11 historic communities, such as Glencoe or Grover.

