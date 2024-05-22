Big bear takes a stroll through Northeast Ohio yard

CLARIDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A Northeast Ohio family was surprised to see an overnight visitor in their yard.

Around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, what appears to be a big black bear is seen strolling in front of their trail camera.

The video was taken off of Kile Road in Claridon Township.

An adult black bear can weigh up to 700 lbs., according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Males, when standing upright, measure between five and six feet tall, ODNR reports.

According to the Ohio Wildlife Center, the most likely places to find black bears in the Buckeye state are in Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Trumbull, and Tuscarawas counties.

