Biden visits Wilmington updates: President to stop in Charlotte before Port City

Biden heads to Charlotte, then Wilmington

President Joe Biden will be visiting Wilmington today to talk about address environmental issues and infrastructure in the city and surrounding region.

After departing Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Air Force One around 11:45 a.m., his first stop will be in Charlotte to pay respects and meet family members of four law enforcement officers who died on Monday in a shootout.

Biden will leave Charlotte at 3:10 p.m. and should arrive at Wilmington International Airport around 3:55. Then he will head to the Wilmington Convention Center, where he will discuss his Investing in America agenda and how it is rebuilding infrastructure and creating jobs in Wilmington and across the country, according to an email announcement from the White House.

The area of the Wilmington Convention Center has been set up by Thursday morning for President Joe Biden, who will speak there Thursday afternoon.

Although Biden is seeking reelection in November, his visit is not a campaign visit, but a presidential visit.

"It cannot come at a more-critical time during a more-critical election year in a more-critical place," according to a statement Monday from the New Hanover County Democratic Party.

Biden's visit comes nearly two weeks after Donald Trump's campaign rally in Wilmington was postponed due to severe weather. A date has not been set yet for his return.

As for the issues Biden could be addressing, it is uncertain which ones he will cover, but PFAS filtration could be one on the list as well as the need for a Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement.

