Biden, Trump continue march to rematch in dominant Louisiana presidential primary wins

Democratic President Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump each posted dominant presidential party primary wins Saturday in Louisiana on their inevitable march to a rematch in November.

Biden finished first in the Democratic primary with 87% of the early vote, while Trump won the Republican primary with 90% of the early vote.

Both Biden and Trump were already considered their parties' presumptive nominees before Louisiana's primary with each having secured the delegates needed to earn their respective nominations.

The real drama will come Nov. 5 in their general election rematch showdown in a race most polls suggest will be too close to call until after the polls close on Election Day.

That isn't expected to be the case in their head-to-head general election showdown in Louisiana, where polls suggest Trump enjoys huge popularity.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) listen on February 7, 2023 in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on March 16, 2024.

Voters in Louisiana gave Trump landslide support in both of his previous presidential elections in which he beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020 with Trump tallying 58% in both races.

Prominent Louisiana pollster John Couvillon said Trump could even improve on his next performance in Louisiana next fall.

"My thought is with slightly weakened Democratic enthusiasm and turnout the former president could top 60% in Louisiana in November," Couvillon said in an interview with USA Today Network.

"In early voting for Saturday's primary elections Democrats and Republicans were basically even in turnout," he said. "Compare that to 2020 where Democrats had a 20% advantage in early voter turnout and it shows a slip in Democratic motivation."

Trump also enjoys the support of most of Louisiana's top Republican politicians including new Gov. Jeff Landry, who Trump also endorsed for governor.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Joe Biden, Donald Trump post dominant primary wins in Louisiana