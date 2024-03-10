Biden says Netanyahu hurting, not helping Israel, but US won't cut off weapons: Live updates

President Joe Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to curb the death toll of civilians in Gaza but asserted in an interview featured on MSNBC that the U.S. has no plans to cut off the supply of weapons to the Israeli military.

Biden, asked what “tough love” he would give Netanyahu, responded that Netanyahu "has a right to defend Israel, a right to continue to pursue Hamas, but he must, he must, he must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken. In my view, he’s hurting Israel more than helping Israel.”

Biden said Netanyahu's response to the Hamas-led attack that killed 1,200 in Israel is "contrary to what Israel stands for, and I think it’s a big mistake. So I want to see a cease-fire.” More than 31,000 Palestinians have died, 70% of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Israel says it has killed13,000 Hamas militants.

Biden was also asked whether he had a “red line” when it comes to Israel. While the president again urged the country to protect Palestinian lives, he added that “I’m never going to leave Israel. The defense of Israel is still critical, so there’s no red line I’m going to cut off all weapons.”

∎ An emergency U.N. Security Council session on Monday will review the report on Hamas sexual violence prepared by special envoy Pramila Patten. The report found “reasonable grounds” to believe Hamas committed rape, “sexualized torture” and other cruel and inhumane treatment of women. Some family members of Israeli hostages are expected to attend the session.

∎ The Netherlands’ National Holocaust Museum opened Sunday in a ceremony featuring Israeli President Isaac Herzog, whose presence drew thousands of demonstrators protesting the war in Gaza. The museum in Amsterdam commemorates the 102,000 Jews deported from the Netherlands and killed in Nazi camps

∎ Around three-quarters of Jewish respondents are in favor of expanding military operations into Rafah, according to a new poll by the Israeli Democracy Institute. The U.S. and other nations have urged Israel not to invade the southern Gaza city, where more than 1 million Gaza residents are seeking shelter from the war.

Turkish president 'firmly backs' Hamas leaders, compares Netanyahu to Hitler

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared Netanyahu to Hitler in a speech Thursday while rejecting claims by the U.S., the EU and several other nations that the militant group is a terrorist organization. Erdogan accused Israel of continuing to commit "massacres" in Gaza. Hamas is not a terror group but the "resistance."

“Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and firmly backs them," Erdogan said, adding that “Netanyahu and his administration, with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, are writing their names next to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, like today’s Nazis."

Netanyahu provided a sharp response, saying Israel observes the laws of war and will "not be subject to moral preaching from Erdoğan, who supports murderers and rapists of the Hamas terrorist organization."

The relationship between the countries has fluctuated in recent years: Both withdrew their ambassadors in 2018 when violence was sweeping Gaza only to fully renew diplomatic ties in 2022. Weeks before the Hamas-led attack in October that left 1200 Israelis dead and scores more taken hostage, the two men had a cordial meeting in New York. But Israel's military response in Gaza quickly drew Erdogan to compare Israel to the Nazis.

Humanitarian aid flow increases, still far short of need

The first six days of March saw an increase in the number of humanitarian trucks entering Gaza, with an average of 155 trucks per day crossing, the U.N. Relief and Works Agancy said. The flow remaine well below UNRWA's target of 500 per day set by UNRWA, which said trucks continue to struggle to enter Gaza amid "inconsistent opening' of border crossings.

The U.S. and Jordan have begun aid airdrops, and efforts are underway to move aid to Gaza from ships.

“There’s still an awful lot of work that’s being done on this to flesh it out," John Kirby, the White House spokesman for national security issues, said last week. But he added that “the best and most efficient way to get aid in to people in a confined space like that in a very urban environment is on the ground.”

