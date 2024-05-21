NASHUA — President Joe Biden is joining veterans at the Westwood Park YMCA in New Hampshire on Tuesday to announce 1 million claims have been approved through the PACT Act, which expands health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxins.

Biden signed the Promise to Address Comprehensive Topics Act into law in 2022. It provides care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

Tuesday marks Biden's second trip to New Hampshire in 2024.

President Joe Biden, speaking in Goffstown on March 11, 2024, is speaking in Nashua Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

In March, Biden traveled to Goffstown, where he attacked former President Donald Trump and shared his plan for lowering health care costs.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Biden in NH to tout 1 million milestone for PACT Act