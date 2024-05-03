Biden looks to abortion issue in new ad to help boost Hispanic support in Arizona

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is running a new television ad scheduled to air in Arizona featuring a Latino Marine Corps veteran who says former President Donald Trump “attacks women, takes away their freedom” in a nod to abortion restrictions.

The ad lands in swing states as the presumptive Republican nominee is standing trial in New York over alleged hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and as Arizona lawmakers repealed a newly upheld 19th century law outlawing nearly all abortions.

It features Cesar Carreon, a Nevada carpenter who identifies himself as a Marine who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Hispanic males are a demographic where polling suggests Trump has made notable gains that have helped give him an overall lead in competitive states such as Arizona.

Trump’s momentum, however, may be blunted by the Arizona Supreme Court’s April 9 ruling upholding the 1864 law that only outlaws all abortions except to save the mother’s life.

On Thursday, Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a measure to repeal that law, leaving the state with a 2022 ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Trump distanced himself from the ruling and called for the law’s repeal. Democrats see abortion rights as having relatively broad support and playing to Trump’s already tenuous standing with women. The Biden ad is framed through the words of a Hispanic man, a group where Biden has lagged.

The ad, titled “Tough,” is part of what his campaign described as a “seven-figure” buy on broadcast and cable television and digital screens in English and Spanish.

“I’m a Marine. I served in Iraq and Afghanistan. I know what tough is,” Carreon says in the ad. “And a guy like Donald Trump that attacks women, takes away their freedom, and brags about it? That’s not tough.

“If he wants to take any more freedoms away from my three daughters, he’ll have to come through me first. Me? I’m with Joe Biden, because he’ll give my daughters their freedom back.”

The ad features grainy footage of Trump that appears to use his 2016 comment at an MSNBC town hall in which he said “there has to be some form of punishment” for women having abortions. It also shows him saying, “I’m glad to have done it,” a view he expressed in a January town hall with Fox News.

In March, a New York Times/Siena College poll showed Biden leading Trump among Latinos 50-41%. That is a notably low margin for a Democrat with that demographic.

About the same time, Biden visited El Portal, a Mexican restaurant in Phoenix to launch Latinos con Biden-Harris, its voter mobilization effort targeting Latinos.

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and an adviser to the Biden campaign, said Latinos will see Trump as a threat to their reproductive rights.

“Taking away women’s rights doesn’t make you tough, but that’s exactly what you would expect from a wannabe dictator who has spent his entire political career tearing other people down,” he said in a written statement provided by the Biden campaign.

“When it comes to the ongoing assault on women’s reproductive freedom by MAGA Republicans, the stakes for Latinos, and especially Latinas, couldn’t be more clear.

“Donald Trump is betting against the knowledge and power of the Latino community. It’s a bad bet. Come November, we will be decisive in reelecting President Biden and Vice President Harris, two leaders who trust women, who respect our community, and who fight every single day for our rights.”

Carreon has served as a Biden supporter before. He introduced the president during an event at a union training center in December and spoke about rail projects and a shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Biden looks to abortion issue in new ad to help boost Hispanic support