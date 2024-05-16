Biden invokes executive privilege to keep recording about classified records confidential

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden invoked executive privilege Thursday to keep the recording of his deposition about storing classified documents at his home confidential, as House Republicans set two committee votes to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for refusing to release the recording.

The Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel determined the recording falls under executive privilege and Garland shouldn't be punished for following the president's order to keep the recording confidential, according to Carlos Uriarte, an associate attorney general.

The Office of Legal Counsel has long held that executive privilege extends to a "closed criminal investigation where disclosure is likely to damage future law enforcement efforts," Garland wrote to Biden on Wednesday.

The confrontation creates another election-year flashpoint between Republicans who have threatened Biden and Garland with impeachment and the Democratic administration dismissing the charges as partisan theater. At issue is recordings of the controversial interview that led Special Counsel Robert Hur to report that Biden is a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

The House Judiciary Committee scheduled its vote for 10 a.m. Thursday and the House Oversight and Accountability Committee set its vote for 8 p.m.

If the resolution is approved, the full House would have to consider it. But the Justice Department has declined to pursue charges against two previous attorneys general the House held in contempt: Republican Bill Barr in 2019 and Democrat Eric Holder in 2012.

Here's what we know about the investigation:

House GOP seeks recording of Biden deposition about classified documents

Biden’s personal lawyers found classified documents at his Penn Biden Center office in D.C., where he worked in the years between being vice president and president. Biden then allowed the FBI to search his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where agents found more classified documents.

Former President Donald Trump, Biden’s presumptive Republican opponent in the fall election, has argued he was treated differently. Trump faces federal charges for hoarding classified records at Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House,

But White House officials noted Biden returned documents to the government voluntarily and cooperated with authorities, rather than defying a subpoena and refusing to return documents as Trump did.

Garland appointed Hur to investigate Biden independently. The prosecutor interviewed the president in October about the documents dating to his time as a senator and as vice president. Hur decided not to charge Biden but his report called him a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Biden forcefully disputed the characterization of his mental ability.

Is invoking executive privilege rare?

All presidents invoke executive privilege to keep information confidential, but it is relatively rare and happens typically during congressional investigations, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service. For example, George Washington invoked it during an investigation of a military operation against Native Americans, Barack Obama asserted it during the investigation of the Operation Fast and Furious scandal and Donald Trump asserted it during the investigation of the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Two of Trump's former aides, Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, defied congressional subpoenas by asserting Trump had invoked executive privilege but were convicted of contempt. Navarro is serving a jail term and Bannon has appealed his conviction.

Special Counsel Robert Hur appears before the House Judiciary Committee on March 12, 2024 about his report on President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents.

Special counsel Robert Hur defended report critical of Biden's memory

Hur was grilled in March by lawmakers from both political parties during a fiery House Judiciary Committee hearing, either for going too soft by not charging Biden or too harsh for criticizing his memory.

"What I wrote is what I believe the evidence shows, and what I expect jurors would perceive and believe," Hur said. "I did not sanitize my explanation. Nor did I disparage the president unfairly."

US House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, (L), Republican of Kentucky; speaks with House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio; during the testimony of Special Counsel Robert Hur before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on his probe into US President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of classified materials after serving as vice president, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 12, 2024.

Two House panels subpoenaed AG Garland for Biden recording

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., head of the Oversight Committee, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, head of the Judiciary Committee, subpoenaed Garland for the recording of Biden’s deposition, in addition to the transcript that has already been released.

"The verbal nuances in President Biden’s answers about his mishandling of classified information would assist the Committees’ inquiry into whether he abused his office of public trust for his family’s financial gain," said the committee report to accompany the resolution. "In short, the audio recordings would offer unique and important information to advance the Committees’ impeachment inquiry."

But the Justice Department refused to provide the recording by arguing it had already provided lawmakers with all the information they needed.

"As the Department has previously explained, producing sensitive law enforcement information to Congress risks seriously chilling our ability to conduct investigations and prosecutions, including securing cooperation from witnesses and targets," Uriarte wrote the committees.

Comer says recording key to weighing Biden's fitness for office

Comer said he scheduled the contempt vote to hold Garland accountable.

“These audio recordings are important to our investigation of President Biden’s willful retention of classified documents and his fitness to be President of the United States,” Comer said in announcing the vote. “There must be consequences for refusing to comply with lawful congressional subpoenas and we will move to hold Attorney General Garland in contempt of Congress.”

