Biden gets GOP ally in Ohio ballot access push: 'Absurd situation'

President Biden is receiving help from Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine as his campaign scrambles to ensure that he gets on the election ballot in the state.

DeWine called a rare special General Assembly session for Tuesday demanding Republican state lawmakers help pass a bill ensuring that Biden appears on this year's ballot.

Ohio requires that each political party certify their choice for presidential candidates at least 90 days before the election. The Democratic Party is hosting an uncharacteristically late national convention this year on August 19, only 75 days ahead of the election.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has repeatedly warned that Biden is on track to miss the state's deadline for filing as a candidate due to this discrepancy.

BIDEN'S BALLOT ISSUES IN OHIO AREN'T GOING AWAY AS STATE DEMOCRATS RECEIVE ANOTHER URGENT WARNING

"The Legislature had [a] session yesterday and again failed to take any action. This is simply unacceptable," DeWine said Thursday. "Ohio is running out of time to get Joe Biden, the sitting president of the United States, on the ballot this fall. Failing to do so is simply not acceptable. This is a ridiculous — this is an absurd situation."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, "The purpose of this session will be for the General Assembly to pass legislation ensuring that both major presidential candidates will be on the Ohio ballot in November, as well as legislation that would prohibit campaign spending by foreign nationals."

OHIO PURGES 'NON-CITIZENS' FROM STATE VOTER ROLLS, CALLS ON BIDEN ADMIN FOR DATA AHEAD OF 2024 ELECTION

President Biden shakes hands with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on January 4, 2023, in Covington, Kentucky.

DeWine has scolded members of his own party for not making earnest efforts to put the president on the ballot.

LaRose, a Republican who was a 2024 Senate candidate but lost to Bernie Moreno in the GOP primary, says the Democratic Party has yet to offer a solution that fits with existing law.

"I’ve said from here to Colorado that it’s in the best interest of voters to have a choice in the race for president. I’m also duty-bound to follow the law as Ohio’s chief elections officer," LaRose said in a statement Tuesday.

Frank LaRose, Republican candidate for Senate, attends the Columbiana County Lincoln Day Dinner in Salem, Ohio.

"As it stands today, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee will not be on the Ohio ballot. That is not my choice. It’s due to a conflict in the law created by the party, and the party has so far offered no legally acceptable remedy," he continued.

LaRose has said that either the state legislature needs to change the law to allow Biden's certification, or the Democratic Party needs to change its plans. Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens, also a Republican, says lawmakers won't bail Biden out.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom and The Associated Press contributed to this report.





Original article source: Biden gets GOP ally in Ohio ballot access push: 'Absurd situation'