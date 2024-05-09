Biden to CNN: If Netanyahu goes forward with major Israeli invasion of Rafah, “I’m not supplying the weapons.”

I want to ask you about something happening as we sit here and speak and that of course is Israel is striking Rafa. I know that you have paused, Mr. President, shipments of 2,000 pound U.S. bombs to Israel due to concern that they could be used in any offensive on Rafa. Have those bombs, those powerful 2,000 pound bombs, been used to kill civilians in Gaza? Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centers. I made it clear that if they go into Rafa, they haven't gone on Rafa yet, if they go into Rafa, I'm not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafa, to deal with the cities, to deal with that problem. We're going to continue to make sure Israel is secure in terms of Iron Dome and their ability to respond to attacks that came out of the Middle East recently, but it's just wrong. We're not going to supply the weapons and artillery shells used that have been used. Artillery shells as well. Yeah, artillery shells.

View comments