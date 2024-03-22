Biden Campaign Lists Former Trump Officials Who've Turned Against Him And... Wow

President Joe Biden’s campaign on Thursday shared a thread on X (formerly Twitter) of damning comments that 17 former top officials in Donald Trump’s administration have made to condemn the former president and presumptive GOP nominee.

“The people who know Trump best won’t support him. Why should you?” the Biden campaign began the thread featuring videos of high-ranking White House officials ripping their former boss.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr called Trump “a consummate narcissist” who “constantly engages in reckless conduct” in one clip.

Dictators like Russia’s Vladimir Putin think Trump is “a laughing fool and they’re fully prepared to take advantage of him,” said former National Security Adviser John Bolton in other footage.

Former Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin called Trump “unfit” for office again, a claim echoed by former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham who said she was “terrified” of his 2024 campaign.

Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, warned Trump puts the American military in danger.

Trump’s own Vice President Mike Pence’s refusal to endorse Trump is also highlighted.

And former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci’s condemnation of Trump as a “domestic terrorist” is mentioned too.

Criticism also came from former Defense Secretary John Mattis, former National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, former Joint Chiefs of Staff chair Mark Milley, former White House Chiefs of Staff Mick Mulvaney and John Kelly, former Secretaries of State Mike Pompeo and Rex Tillerson, former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and former Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

