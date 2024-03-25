Biden beefing up: Campaign hires big shots for MN operation

Monday, the Biden campaign signaled that Minnesota will be a key-state to win in November by beefing up its state campaign. Ron Harris, Alana Petersen and Justin Bueon will join the Biden-Harris campaign team, leading it's Minnesota operation.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz said in the statement released by the Biden for President Campaign that "Joe Biden is making it very clear that he's prioritizing and investing in winning Minnesota," with these hires.

Minnesota has voted for a Democratic president every election since 1976 and Biden won the state in 2020 by a seven-point margin. But Biden's plan for victory shows that he can't afford to lose the state's 10 electoral points, according to recent polling from Quinnipiac University

"The path to reelection runs through Minnesota," Walz said.

Here's what you need to know.

Ron Harris: State director

Harris' name might sound familiar. The former Chief Resilience Officer of the city of Minneapolis most recently ran a campaign for Congressman Dean Phillips' third district seat. Harris dropped his bid in February and endorsed Democratic State Senator and practicing OBGYN Kelli Morrison.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Harris referred to former President Trump as the "former White House occupant" and said that despite Minnesota's consistent blue streak, it's not a promise that Biden will win in November if the state doesn't have reinforcements.

Harris is currently an Executive Committee member of the Democratic National Committee.

Alana Petersen: Senior advisor

Petersen has an extensive history of political experience, having advised numerous Minnesota leaders, including Walz, and worked as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Democratic Senator Tina Smith and former Senator Al Franken.

Justin Buoen: Senior advisor

Buoen has a long history of working on campaigns, notably with Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar as her campaign manager for her 2020 presidential run as well as her 2006 and 2012 senate campaigns.

"This team has a proven track record of winning elections for Democrats in Minnesota," Klobuchar said in the press release.

"Their experience will help bring our state home for President Biden."

— Sam Woodward is the Minnesota elections reporting fellow for USA Today. You can reach her at swoodward@gannett.com, on X @woodyreports, or on Threads @samjowoody

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: MN Biden campaign hires top political staff