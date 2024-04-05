Biden to announce new student loan forgiveness program during Madison visit Monday, reports say

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new student loan forgiveness program when he visits Madison on Monday.

The announcement will come nearly a year after the U.S. Supreme Court knocked down Biden's first attempt to cancel borrowers' debt. Conservatives on the court said the $400 billion program needed congressional approval. It would have canceled up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year.

Biden immediately vowed to come up with a new program, the broad confines of which would affect millions of borrowers and are expected to be unveiled at his Wisconsin stop next week. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

The U.S. Education Department has spent the past year seeking feedback and holding hearings as part of a rule-making process. The new program will rely on a different law, the Higher Education Act, which Biden officials said will bolster the program's legal standing.

The Associated Press reported Biden's latest attempt at cancellation will be smaller and targeted toward five types of borrowers. Those who may be eligible to get some or all of their federal loans canceled include borrowers whose unpaid interest has grown beyond the size of the original loan; people who enrolled in for-profit college programs deemed "low-value;" borrowers considered highly likely to be in default within two years; undergraduates who have been in repayment for at least 20 years; and borrowers who are eligible for other types of loan forgiveness but haven't applied.

Biden has launched other loan relief programs. His SAVE plan has saved nearly 2,000 Wisconsin borrowers $13.8 million, officials announced in late February.

Student loan relief is a top issue for younger voters. Wisconsin's 700,600 borrowers hold $21.4 billion in federal student loan debt, according to the latest federal education data.

Earlier this month, the UW Board of Regents voted to raise in-state undergraduate tuition for next school year by 3.75%.

Contact Kelly Meyerhofer at kmeyerhofer@gannett.com or 414-223-5168. Follow her on X (Twitter) at @KellyMeyerhofer.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Biden to announce new student loan relief plan in Madison