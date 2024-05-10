Biden administration proposes new immigration rule

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Ejecting migrants with terrorist links or serious criminal backgrounds will happen faster under a new proposal from the Biden administration.

The Department of Homeland Security says the change allows for a faster assessment of asylum eligibility than current standards.

The announcement came as a House committee held a hearing in Arizona on the southern border.

“It’s not a stunt. It’s about dealing with a real problem,” said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio.).

House Republicans say they’re not playing politics with the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Only Joe Biden is responsible for that,” said Jordan.

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan held a hearing in Arizona Friday on the impact of the immigration crisis on the state.

“Wish we had some Democrats who would actually show up,” said Jordan.

However, Democrats are tackling the issue in another way.

The Biden administration is proposing a new rule that aims to speed up asylum processing at the southern border something New York Congressman Tom Suozzi supports.

“We got a problem with asylum. It’s being abused,” said Suozzi.

The Department of Homeland Security says the new rule would apply to migrants with terrorist links or serious criminal backgrounds.

“People that will ultimately be denied six or seven years down the road needs to happen sooner,” said Suozzi.

DHS says the change would cut down the assessment to a matter of days before rejecting them, but Republicans immediately criticized the rule as too little.

Chris Clem, a retired chief border patrol agent, told the committee the Biden administration isn’t doing enough to enforce current laws.

“Like giving someone a bucket to bail water out of a sinking boat,” Clem said.

The new rule goes into effect after a 30-day comment period.

