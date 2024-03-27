Bicyclist from Ocala killed in hit-and-run crash in Davenport late Tuesday night

A 27-year-old Ocala man was killed late Tuesday night while riding a bicycle along Davenport Boulevard in Davenport, and the Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the hit-and-run driver.

The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Davenport Boulevard, just east of U.S. 27. According to the FHP, a black Dodge Challenger was driving east on Davenport Boulevard when it attempted to pass the bicyclist. While passing, the car struck the man, then fled.

The bicyclist, whom the FHP did not identify in its press release, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS (**8477).

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: FHP looking for driver who killed bicyclist from Ocala