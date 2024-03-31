Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) slammed Donald Trump for hawking $60 “God Bless the USA” Bibles — though he said he's not surprised by the former president’s latest merchandising efforts.

“The Bible does not need Donald Trump's endorsement, and Jesus in the very last week of his life chased the money changers out of the temple, those who would take sacred things and use them as cheap relics to be sold in the marketplace,” the Georgia Democrat and working pastor said Sunday during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“The sad thing is that none of us are surprised by this. This is what we expect from the former president,” Warnock added, noting other items Trump has branded and sold: steaks, sneakers and a real estate training school.

Money from the sale of the Bibles is not being funneled to Trump’s campaign, according to the Bible’s website, but Trump did license the agreement — which means he’s likely benefiting from it.

“GodBlessTheUSABible.com uses Donald J. Trump’s name, likeness and image under paid license from CIC Ventures LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms,” the site says.

Trump began promoting the Bibles on social media last week, a day after a panel of state appeals judges in New York lowered the amount of the bond he must post to stop enforcement of a $454 million civil judgment for corporate fraud to just $175 million.

That ruling came after Trump obtained a $91.6 million bond earlier this month to stave off enforcement of an $83.3 million verdict against him for defaming author and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. Trump has denied the claim, but a federal civil-court jury found him liable for sexual assault.