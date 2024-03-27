Which is better, Oklahoma City or Tulsa? U.S. News & World report weighs in

A recent report ranked Oklahoma City and Tulsa in a list of 150 best places to live for quality of life, and Tulsa came out on top between the state's largest cities.

U.S. News & World Report recently released its list of the "Best Places to Live for Quality of Life in the U.S. in 2023-2024," and two Oklahoma cities ranked among the top 150. Tulsa ranked 101, and the state's capital, Oklahoma City, ranked 106.

Rankings were based on four indices, using data from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News' internal resources.

Here is a summary of the factors considered in each index:

Quality of Life Index (36%) ― crime rates per 100,000 people; quality of public education/college readiness; resident wellbeing; average commute time; quality and availability of healthcare; air quality index, and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) National Risk Index.

Value Index (23%) ― housing affordability determined by dividing the blended annual housing cost by the blended median annual household income for each metro area, and data on the price parity for goods, housing, utilities and other.

Desirability Index (22%) ― desirability to live in the area; census data on people moving into and out of the area; weather temperateness, and number of restaurants and drinking establishments per 100,000 people.

Job Market Index (19%) ― unemployment rate and average annual salary.

Here's how Oklahoma's first- and second-largest cities earned their cores for quality of life.

Tulsa ranks No. 101 in best cities to live in the U.S. in 2024

U.S. News rankings gave Tulsa a 6.1/10 overall score based on its four factors in its report.

Tulsa's metro area population is 1,009,982, U.S. News reported, and the median age of residents is 37.3 years old. The average annual salary is $50,840, which is below the national average of $58,260.

Oklahoma City ranks No. 106 in best cities to live in the U.S. in 2024

Oklahoma City also received a 6.1/10 overall score based on its four factors in its report.

Oklahoma City's metro area population is 1,412,874, U.S. News reported, and the median age of residents is 35.7 years old. The average annual salary is $51,040, which is below the national average of $58,260.

Where are the best cities to live in 2024?

Home to the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Mich., topped U.S. News' list of the "Best Places to Live for Quality of Life" this year. Residents enjoy a summer festival season, college town charm, an exciting arts and food scene, and year-round outdoor recreation opportunities. Plus, more than 90% of residents live within a 10-minute walk of a public park.

Located about an hour from Rocky Mountain National Park, the outdoor recreation mecca of Boulder, Colo., ranked second on U.S. News' list. Mountains, numerous parks and miles of hiking trails attract many skiers, hikers, rock climbers, trail runners, cyclists and more.

Here are the top 10 best cities for quality of life in 2024, according to U.S. News & World Report:

Ann Arbor, Mich. Boulder, Colo. Madison, Wis. San Jose, Calif. Portland, Maine Boston Green Bay, Wis. Hartford, Conn. Rochester, N.Y. Trenton, N.J.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Which Oklahoma cities are the best places to live? Tulsa tops OKC