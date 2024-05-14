'We are better than this.' Byron Donalds scorches Democrats at Trump trial in New York

U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL) speaks to local media members after participating in a Hurricane Ian marine debris removal tour alongside representatives from AshBritt in St. James City Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Although large quantities of debris have already been removed since Hurricane Ian devastated the area last year, recovery efforts and clean-up continues.

An indignant Byron Donalds stood outside Donald Trump’ New York trial Tuesday, calling the process a farce.

“The Democrat party has lost their ever-lovin’ minds,” the Naples congressman said in a Fox News clip he posted to X.

Donalds was there along with other prominent Republicans offering high-profile moral support to Trump as he stands trial on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records relating to hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels after their alleged affair. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

Donalds has been with the former president a lot lately, most recently in Palm Beach at the Republican National Committee's spring donor retreat. In addition to panel discussions with lawmakers and campaign officials, the event included other vice-presidential contenders for Trump’s presumptive run – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio.

It was a homecoming for Donalds, who grew up in the neighboring borough of Brooklyn. Others joining him at the trial included Burgum, Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Rep. Cory Mills of New Smyrna Beach.

I’ve got your back, Mr. President.



We need President Trump back in the White House. Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/4dFqwRbXEK — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) May 11, 2023

On X Tuesday morning, he posted: “This case is a tragedy for the American justice system. They still haven't identified a crime and it's been 4 weeks. This is ELECTION INTERFERENCE.”

Before heading into the courtroom, Trump name-checked the Donalds, as one of “a lot of great people to talk to you.”

Donalds posted throughout the day. "Justice is supposed to be BLIND. Justice is not supposed to mean political persecution. We are BETTER THAN THIS as a nation,"

He also spoke outside the courthouse, flanked by other red-tied allies. “Where is the crime? There is no crime?” he said. “This is a misuse of the justice system. Look around New York. New York’s got plenty of issues – I’m from Brooklyn … the citizens of New York are less safe and the district attorney is not prosecuting real crime.”

Fort Myers Democrat, Florida Gulf Coast University instructor and interim Director of the Calusa Nature Center Cindy Banyai was not impressed. She ran against Donalds twice for the District 19 seat.

“Byron Donalds galavanting across the country to defend Trump and audition for the role of his VP instead of serving the people of Southwest Florida is the real travesty here," Banyai wrote in a text. "Trump and his operation committed real crimes and his own attorney went to prison for them already. No one should listen to Trump and his band of criminals, including Byron Donalds, on what justice and law and order is.”

