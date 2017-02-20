Beta Shows Off New Trials Models

Italian off-road manufacturer Beta has unveiled a number of new and updated Evo Factory range of Trials models.

The new line-up features two-stroke 125, 250 and 300cc engines and a 300cc 4-stroke. Beta says the Factory versions are a further evolution of the Evo standard at both the technical and design level.

"Numerous special parts, some made of machined aluminum, go hand-in-hand with eye-catching replica graphics," crows a Beta media release. "The bikes represent the most advanced race-ready technology Beta has to offer."

The following new developments include:

All 2-Strokes:

• Black magnesium engine main cases

• Titanium exhaust manifold with conical cylinder connector

• Profiled clutch discs







250cc 2-Stroke:

• New silencer.



300cc 2-Stroke:

• New port timing: for transfer and exhaust ports, lowered with respect to the standard version, consequently increasing torque at low revs.

• Combustion chamber: with specially designed volume and squish.





300cc 4-Stroke:

• Titanium silencer: which, in addition to limiting weight, ensures improved performance throughout the power range and more linear power delivery.



CHASSIS

All models:

• New fork compression adjustment: In addition to rebound damping adjustment via a manual knob - compression can now be adjusted via an adjustment screw, positioned on the left at the bottom of the fork leg, allowing riders to personalize compression to suit individual riding styles.

• New black anodized triple clamp: ensures greater lightness and rigidity.

• New rear suspension with longer wheelbase and shock adjustment of both compression and rebound.

• New rear linkage ratios: more sensitive and progressive, ensuing better traction and greater thrust in front of high obstacles.

• Lanyard-type kill switch, for safety in case of a fall.

• Black anodized bar end plugs, to protect grips and ensure proper, long-lasting throttle operation.

• Black anodized engine oil plugs.

• Black anodized chain adjusters.

• Foot pegs, machined from solid, non-slip steel, ensure maximum riding grip even under the most extreme conditions as well as a significant weight reduction.

• Racing brake discs deliver more powerful braking, weight savings and a more aggressive look.

• BrakTec brake and clutch pumps for improved brake feel.

• Michelin X-Light tires, lighter with even more grip.

• Red combustion chamber cover.

• New Factory graphics.





























2 Stroke:

125 Evo Factory Edition $7799.00

250 Evo Factory Edition $8299.00

300 Evo Factory Edition $8499.00







4 Stroke:

300 Evo Factory Edition $8599.00



Available at Beta dealers in March. All Evo Factory Editions are also available through Beta's BYOB (Build Your Own Beta) program. go to www.betausa.com for more information.