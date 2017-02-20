Beta Shows Off New Trials Models
Italian off-road manufacturer Beta has unveiled a number of new and updated Evo Factory range of Trials models.
The new line-up features two-stroke 125, 250 and 300cc engines and a 300cc 4-stroke. Beta says the Factory versions are a further evolution of the Evo standard at both the technical and design level.
"Numerous special parts, some made of machined aluminum, go hand-in-hand with eye-catching replica graphics," crows a Beta media release. "The bikes represent the most advanced race-ready technology Beta has to offer."
The following new developments include:
All 2-Strokes:
• Black magnesium engine main cases
• Titanium exhaust manifold with conical cylinder connector
• Profiled clutch discs
250cc 2-Stroke:
• New silencer.
300cc 2-Stroke:
• New port timing: for transfer and exhaust ports, lowered with respect to the standard version, consequently increasing torque at low revs.
• Combustion chamber: with specially designed volume and squish.
300cc 4-Stroke:
• Titanium silencer: which, in addition to limiting weight, ensures improved performance throughout the power range and more linear power delivery.
CHASSIS
All models:
• New fork compression adjustment: In addition to rebound damping adjustment via a manual knob - compression can now be adjusted via an adjustment screw, positioned on the left at the bottom of the fork leg, allowing riders to personalize compression to suit individual riding styles.
• New black anodized triple clamp: ensures greater lightness and rigidity.
• New rear suspension with longer wheelbase and shock adjustment of both compression and rebound.
• New rear linkage ratios: more sensitive and progressive, ensuing better traction and greater thrust in front of high obstacles.
• Lanyard-type kill switch, for safety in case of a fall.
• Black anodized bar end plugs, to protect grips and ensure proper, long-lasting throttle operation.
• Black anodized engine oil plugs.
• Black anodized chain adjusters.
• Foot pegs, machined from solid, non-slip steel, ensure maximum riding grip even under the most extreme conditions as well as a significant weight reduction.
• Racing brake discs deliver more powerful braking, weight savings and a more aggressive look.
• BrakTec brake and clutch pumps for improved brake feel.
• Michelin X-Light tires, lighter with even more grip.
• Red combustion chamber cover.
• New Factory graphics.
2 Stroke:
125 Evo Factory Edition $7799.00
250 Evo Factory Edition $8299.00
300 Evo Factory Edition $8499.00
4 Stroke:
300 Evo Factory Edition $8599.00
Available at Beta dealers in March. All Evo Factory Editions are also available through Beta's BYOB (Build Your Own Beta) program. go to www.betausa.com for more information.
