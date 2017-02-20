    Beta Shows Off New Trials Models

    Italian off-road manufacturer Beta has unveiled a number of new and updated Evo Factory range of Trials models.

    The new line-up features two-stroke 125, 250 and 300cc engines and a 300cc 4-stroke. Beta says the Factory versions are a further evolution of the Evo standard at both the technical and design level.

    "Numerous special parts, some made of machined aluminum, go hand-in-hand with eye-catching replica graphics," crows a Beta media release. "The bikes represent the most advanced race-ready technology Beta has to offer."

    The following new developments include:

    All 2-Strokes:
    • Black magnesium engine main cases
    • Titanium exhaust manifold with conical cylinder connector
    • Profiled clutch discs


    250cc 2-Stroke:
    • New silencer.

    300cc 2-Stroke:
    • New port timing: for transfer and exhaust ports, lowered with respect to the standard version, consequently increasing torque at low revs.
    • Combustion chamber: with specially designed volume and squish.

    300cc 4-Stroke:
    • Titanium silencer: which, in addition to limiting weight, ensures improved performance throughout the power range and more linear power delivery.

    CHASSIS

    All models:
    • New fork compression adjustment: In addition to rebound damping adjustment via a manual knob - compression can now be adjusted via an adjustment screw, positioned on the left at the bottom of the fork leg, allowing riders to personalize compression to suit individual riding styles.
    • New black anodized triple clamp: ensures greater lightness and rigidity.
    • New rear suspension with longer wheelbase and shock adjustment of both compression and rebound.
    • New rear linkage ratios: more sensitive and progressive, ensuing better traction and greater thrust in front of high obstacles.
    • Lanyard-type kill switch, for safety in case of a fall.
    • Black anodized bar end plugs, to protect grips and ensure proper, long-lasting throttle operation.
    • Black anodized engine oil plugs.
    • Black anodized chain adjusters.
    • Foot pegs, machined from solid, non-slip steel, ensure maximum riding grip even under the most extreme conditions as well as a significant weight reduction.
    • Racing brake discs deliver more powerful braking, weight savings and a more aggressive look.
    • BrakTec brake and clutch pumps for improved brake feel.
    • Michelin X-Light tires, lighter with even more grip.
    • Red combustion chamber cover.
    • New Factory graphics.













    2 Stroke:
    125 Evo Factory Edition        $7799.00
    250 Evo Factory Edition        $8299.00
    300 Evo Factory Edition        $8499.00


    4 Stroke:
    300 Evo Factory Edition        $8599.00

    Available at Beta dealers in March. All Evo Factory Editions are also available through Beta's BYOB (Build Your Own Beta) program. go to www.betausa.com for more information.