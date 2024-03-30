Bet Pet Pawty celebrates pets, animals across the County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Inc., in partnership with El Paso County, hosted the Best Pet Pawty on Saturday, March 30 at Ascarate Park, to celebrate pets and animals across the County.

The County said the Best Pet project, an El Paso Inc. initiative, commenced with an online photo contest, peaked with the Best Pet Pawty and concludes with the Best Pet winners to be revealed in the summer issue of the El Paso Inc. Magazine.

The Best Pet Pawty, which was a free family and animal-friendly event, featured a pet walk around Ascarate Lake, followed by an array of activities including pet-related booths, vendors, photo booths, food trucks, a pet costume contest, animal encounters and presentations on pet training and animal care, according to the County.

The County says the event also featured “El Paso’s first mega pet adoption,” aiming to place numerous animals in their forever homes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.