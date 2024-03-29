When is the best time to see the solar eclipse on Cape Cod? Check with our ZIP code tool.

The much-anticipated total solar eclipse is April 8.

Cape Cod isn't in the path of totality, but it isn't that far off either. Bourne to Provincetown will see about 90% of the sun's surface blocked by the moon during the event.

The path of totality is about 108 to 122 miles wide, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Slices of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine will see a total eclipse, if you want to take a road trip.

Most Americans will be able to see the eclipse in some form, but timing is key. Peak times to view the eclipse on Cape Cod are between about 2:15 p.m. and 4:38 p.m.

What time is the eclipse? How long will the eclipse last?

What is a solar eclipse?

A total eclipse occurs when the moon appears the same size as the sun and blocks the entire disk, leading to a period of darkness lasting several minutes. The resulting "totality," when observers can see the outermost layer of the sun's atmosphere, known as the corona, confuses animals – nocturnal creatures stir, and bird and insects fall silent.

Tycon Averett looks through a pair of binoculars fitted with a solar filter to observe a mid-day annular eclipse of the sun at the Harwich Observatory in October 2023.

How do I know solar eclipse glasses are safe? How can I view the eclipse safely without glasses?

If you buy or are given eclipse glasses, be sure they are made by companies the American Astronomical Society has certified as safe.

NASA does not certify glasses, so be wary of any manufacturers claiming that to have the space agency's approval.

Eclipse glasses should all have the "ISO" (International Organization for Standardization) icon. The glasses also must have the ISO reference number 12312-2.

If you cannot find certified glasses, there are other ways to view the eclipse, including with a shadow box you can make yourself. Whatever you do, don't look at the sun without proper protection.

Information from USA Today was used in this story.

