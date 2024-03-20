Bernie Moreno wins Ohio Senate Republican primary, setting up high-stakes battle in November

Businessman Bernie Moreno will face Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, this fall after winning Ohio’s combative Republican U.S. Senate primary on Tuesday.

He defeated state Sen. Matt Dolan and Secretary of State Frank LaRose in a contest that pitted the GOP’s old guard against allies of former President Donald Trump.

Results are unofficial until the votes are canvassed after election day.

Tuesday's election concluded a tight race that became increasingly vicious in its final weeks. The candidates and their allies spent millions of dollars to spar on the airwaves as they clamored for voters’ support. Most attacks centered around the candidates’ conservative credentials and whether they’d have Trump’s back if he’s reelected in November.

More: Who will win Ohio's pivotal Senate race? Donald Trump tests the power of his endorsement.

March 16, 2024; Dayton, Ohio, USA; Former President Donald Trump appears with U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno outside Wright Bros. Aero Inc at the Dayton International Airport on Saturday.

Moreno’s victory was far from assured. Trump endorsed him back in December, but the nod didn’t put the race away like many expected. Instead, Moreno struggled for weeks to break away from the pack and whittle down a plurality of undecided voters that dominated most polls.

In the end, a flurry of visits to Ohio from Trump and his allies pushed Moreno over the finish line.

Throughout the race, Dolan and LaRose highlighted Moreno’s shifting positions on gun control and immigration. He was also dogged by legal trouble from his car dealership days, including over a dozen lawsuits in Massachusetts that accused him of not properly paying overtime to his employees.

Moreno’s biggest competition came from Dolan, who secured endorsements from Gov. Mike DeWine and former Sen. Rob Portman. Dolan cast himself as a pragmatist with a plan to solve problems and criticized Republicans who think civility is a weakness. But his late momentum wasn’t enough to beat back the Trump machine that labeled him a RINO, or Republican in Name Only.

With the support of former US Sen. Rob Portman, left, US Senate candidate Matt Dolan, makes a campaign appearance at the home of Madeira Mayor Doug Moormann, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Ohio State Sen. Dolan is running against Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Bernie Moreno in the Ohio March Republican primary. The winner will go up against Democrat incumbent Sen. Sherd Brown in November.

LaRose, meanwhile, struggled to gain traction despite being the only candidate to hold statewide office.

Ohio primary sets up high-stakes U.S. Senate race

Now, all the attention shifts to November.

Brown, who’s seeking a fourth term in office, is one of two Democrats defending his seat in a state Trump won. Republicans know he’s vulnerable and see an opportunity to flip Ohio as they try to regain control of the U.S. Senate.

While the Buckeye State likely won’t be competitive for president, Ohioans can expect a similar onslaught of attention – and advertising – for the Senate race. Already, the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm has reserved $65 million to help Brown, while a PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to spend $83 million.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, will take on Republican Bernie Moreno in November.

A Democratic PAC even meddled in the Republican race ahead of Tuesday’s primary by airing an ad that touted Moreno’s ties to Trump. Democrats said they wanted to show Moreno’s true colors, but his opponents argued that they were trying to prop up the weaker candidate against Brown.

At a campaign event on Monday, Brown said he had nothing to do with the ad and dismissed it as “somebody’s opinion.” To him, he said, all three Republican candidates were fundamentally the same.

“They all are for a national abortion ban,” Brown said. “They’ve never supported organized labor. They’ve never supported workers. They’re all three against the minimum wage. So, we’ll be ready for whoever it is.”

Haley BeMiller is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bernie Moreno wins Ohio Senate GOP primary 2024, setting up battle