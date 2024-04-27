Bernalillo County names new MDC warden

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Metropolitan Detention Center will soon have a new warden. Bernalillo County has tasked Steven Kai Smith to oversee the jail.

He has 24 years of corrections experience in Florida and is currently working at a facility with 1,300 inmates and 400 staff. His first day at MDC is June 17.

