Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court warns of scammers. Here's how to avoid getting scammed

Apr. 19—The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court is warning residents about scams that demand cash to clear fictional bench warrants.

Court officials shared a reminder that courts will never demand cash in exchange for clearing court matters in a news release.

"Callers are reporting that they've received a call from a local sheriff's deputy asking the person to meet them Downtown with cash to clear a bench warrant for missing court or for failing to appear for jury duty," said Court Executive Officer Lissa Lowe, in a statement. "The callers are identifying themselves as law enforcement, citing case numbers and referencing the names of local judges."

The release said neither the law enforcement nor the courts will ever ask you to meet at an off-site location for payment.

The court will mail hearing notices or summonses to appear for court or jury duty. If a bench warrant is issued for failure to appear in court, or for non-compliance with the court's orders, it will also be mailed.

If you owe fines or fees, the court will notify you through the mail and payments can be made online, by mail or in-person, the release added.

Lowe said the court has contacted the New Mexico Attorney General's Office and the State Auditor's Office to report the calls that have come in.

"Public information is easily accessible online, and scammers can sound legitimate by stringing a few things together. If you suspect that something doesn't sound right, please call the court at (505) 841-8151 to verify," added Lowe.