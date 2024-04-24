Bernalillo County Commissioners vote to fund next phase of the Alameda Drain Trail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners voted to approve funding to complete a popular biking trail in northwest Albuquerque. The Alameda Drain Trail was first approved in 2016 and the latest phase will connect the trail from Alameda to Paseo Del Norte.

Tuesday night, county commissions approved the $3 million to fund the next portion of the project. “This is a project that is a multi-jurisdictional partnership which is why this is going to be a good long-distance trail through the county,” said Commissioner Barbara Baca.

The project also includes the reconstruction of the collapsed homeland crossing.

