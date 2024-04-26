Berlin police move to clear pro-Palestinian protest camp

A police officer stands in front of the pro-Palestinian protest camp outside the German Bundestag. Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

A protest camp in Berlin's government district voicing support for Palestinians and demanding an end to the Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip has been banned by German police.

About 150 police officers appeared at the 20 or so tents near the Chancellery in Berlin on Friday morning and demanded that the 20 or so people staying in the camp leave, a police spokesman said.

Police also announced that the camp had been banned via loudspeaker.

The protest camp pitched its tents at the site more than two weeks ago. Berlin police had previously handed the camp's management a prohibition order.

Police said efforts to clear the camp began peacefully.

Berlin police justified the decision to ban the camp by contending that camp participants had repeatedly committed criminal offences, including incitement to hatred, and that there had also been acts of violence by residents against police officers.

In addition, certain restrictions had not been adhered to, such as the protection of the green area and certain buildings.

Supporters of the camp have appealed for support online.