Berks coroner seeks next of kin for body found in Reading [Update]

Apr. 26—The Berks County coroner's office is asking the public to help locate the family of a man whose body was found in a vacant home in the 800 block of Bingaman Street in Reading.

The decomposing remains of the man, identified Friday as 24-year-old Briayan Moreira-Sanchez of Washington County, were found Wednesday. The cause of death hasn't been determined, but officials do not believe foul play was involved.

Moreira-Sanchez was about 5 feet 6 inches tall and had close-cropped black hair and a beard.

He was wearing lightweight gray athletic pants and a lightweight black long sleeve zip up hoodie, and black-and-brown sneakers. An insulated Titan by Arctic Zone backpack was found with him.

Anyone with information about Moreira-Sanchez' relatives is asked to contact coroner's office at 610-478-3280