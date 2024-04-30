Bergenfield sets borough record at 88 degrees. See high temperatures on Monday

Bergenfield set an all-time daily high in the borough with 88 degrees on Monday.

Bob Ziff of the North Jersey Weather Observers reported that the 88 degrees tops the previous mark of 86 set back on April 29, 2017.

Here are other high temperatures from around New Jersey on Monday, according to Ziff:

Ramsey - 86

Haworth - 86

North Haledon - 84

Vernon - 85

Parsippany - 86

Stewartsville - 88

New Brunswick - 89

Seaside Heights - 75

Cooler temperatures ahead

While Monday felt like summer, the rest of the week will return to more seasonable temperatures in the mid-60s, except for Thursday which will top 70 degrees.

There is also a chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, according to the National Weather Service.

