Bentonville teen gets Hawaii vacation from Make-A-Wish Foundation, year’s supply of ice cream from Wells Enterprises

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville teenager’s wish for a Hawaiian vacation is now true.

Laken Cluck was diagnosed with brain cancer when she was 11 years old. She was undergoing surgery just six hours after her diagnosis.

During her recovery, she says she watched the movie “Moana” all the time, hoping she would one day be able to experience Hawaii herself.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation and her cheer team surprised her on March 27 with a week-long vacation to Hawaii and Wells Enterprises supplied one year’s supply of ice cream.

Cluck and her mom, Jessica Robertson, spoke about what it took for them to get to this point.

“The way she handled it with her positive attitude, she is really the one who helped everyone get through it,” Robertson said.

“I tried to stay strong through the entire process and I think that’s probably an influence to a lot of people,” Cluck said.

Laken and her family are set to head to Waikiki Beach next month.

