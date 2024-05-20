Benton County trial delayed again for doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One of the two trials for a Northwest Arkansas doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients has been delayed again, according to Benton County Prosecutor Joshua Robinson.

Adam Maass, 53 (Courtesy: Benton County Jail)

Dr. Adam Maass, 53, was set to face a Benton County jury on May 21, but his pretrial hearing set for May 20 has been delayed until July 3.

This is not the first time his Benton County trial has been delayed.

Maass was set to face a jury on December 12, but it was delayed. The prosecution and defense filed a joint motion for continuance asking for more time to review evidence in the case, which was granted.

Robinson confirmed to KNWA/FOX24 that Maass’ attorneys requested the trial be delayed a second time saying they needed time to go through 16 terabytes of data.

The Cave Springs endocrinologist was arrested in 2022 on sexual assault charges in both Benton and Washington counties.

More than a dozen victims have come forward accusing Maass of touching them inappropriately while conducting medical exams since 2007.

Maass has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He also faces similar charges in Washington County. Maass has a plea hearing in Washington County set for June 7, according to court documents.

