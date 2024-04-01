Bensalem activates red light photo enforcement program. What you need to know

Red light photo enforcement is now in effect in Bensalem, meaning motorists speeding through two busy intersections in the township will soon receive tickets from the police department.

The 60-day warning window began on Monday, April 1.

Bensalem Police said the red light photo enforcement program was an answer to the many crashes in the township that have led to major injuries and fatalities.

"A five-year review of accident statistics revealed a large number of reported crashes at these two intersections. The data is further supported by an article published by Time Magazine titled, 'Where's the most dangerous intersection in America,'" read a portion of the department's post on Facebook. "After compiling data shared by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Time Magazine concluded that the most dangerous intersection was 'in Bensalem, PA, where Knights Road crosses Street Road.'"

Red light photo enforcement cameras at these intersections in Bensalem

Red light photo enforcement cameras are installed and active in all directions at Street Road and Knights Road, and the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 1 and Old Lincoln Highway.

The red light photo enforcement program is now active in Bensalem. Violators will receive a $100 fine after a 60-day grace period, which began on Monday, April 1.

What happens if my car is photographed running a red light in Bensalem?

The Bensalem police department laid out in its Facebook post what happens if motorists are caught running a red light.

For the next60 days, motorists will get a warning notice in the mail. After that, a violation will yield a $100 civil penalty, according to Bensalem police.

"This civil violation does not affect your driving record, insurance rates, or CDL status," the department wrote in its post.

"Police officers review all alleged violations to determine their validity. Once approved, the civil violation notice will be sent out by mail," the post continued. "All civil violation notices will contain a website where you can view the photographs and video of the violation. Vehicle owners can pay the civil fine online or contest the violation at an in-person hearing at the Bensalem Township Municipal Building."

If a motorists accrues multiple unpaid tickets, those unpaid tickets will then be referred to a collection agency.

The red light photo enforcement ticket in Abington and Philadelphia are also $100.

If the pilot program is successful at these two intersections, Bensalem Council may consider rolling it out to other intersections.

