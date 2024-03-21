Statewide crackdown on aggressive drivers is here. What motorists should know

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is cracking down on aggressive driving in Bucks County and throughout the state with a monthlong mobilization effort that runs through April 28.

"Preliminary 2023 crash data shows there were 1,297 aggressive driving crashes, resulting in 39 fatalities and 99 suspected severe injuries in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties," read a portion of a news release from PennDOT.

PennDOT defines aggressive driving crashes as any crash that included at least two aggressive factors, such as following another car too closely, ignoring red lights or stop signs, careless turns or careless passing, and speeding.

"The goal of targeted enforcement is to reduce the number of aggressive driving-related crashes, injuries, and deaths on roadways throughout the state."

Here's where in Bucks County that enforcement will occur, what it will look like and the penalties for aggressive driving.

PennDOT to use tools to spot, ticket aggressive drivers

"Law enforcement will use traffic enforcement zones, saturation patrols, speed enforcement details, corridor enforcement, work zone enforcement, and multi-jurisdictional patrol strategies to identify and cite aggressive drivers, read the release from PennDOT. "The enforcement wave will focus on distracted driving, speeding, and work zone awareness. Motorists exhibiting unsafe behaviors such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or other aggressive actions will also be cited.

"Any aggressive driver stopped by police will receive a ticket."

PennDOT also published a fee and penalty scale for all traffic violations; a conviction for reckless driving, for example, carries a $200 fine.

"There’s no singular 'aggressive driving' citation, but rather a whole list of offenses that can be considered aggressive driving. That could include speeding, following too closely, improper passing, red light and stop sign violations, among others," said Pennsylvania State Trooper Michele Naab. "The fines are doubled in posted areas like construction areas or school zone areas and such, where it is posted that the enforcement could be doubled in these enhanced areas.

"There are thousands of different vehicle code violations, some of which can be considered 'aggressive driving.'"

Several municipalities, townships in Bucks County on aggressive driving mobilization list

PennDOT has placed several Bucks County municipalities and townships on the enforcement list: Bedminster; Bensalem; Bristol Borough; Bristol Township; Buckingham; Doylestown; Falls; Hilltown; Lower Southampton; Middletown; Morrisville; New Britain; New Hope; Newtown Borough; Newtown Township; Northampton; Penndel; Plumstead; Quakertown; Richland; Solebury; Tinicum; Upper Southampton; Warrington; and Warwick.

The enforcement will also occur in Chester County, Delaware County, Montgomery County and Philadelphia.

How to identify aggressive drivers, and what you should do when you encounter one

Drivers should resist the urge to confront aggressive drivers; instead, according to PennDOT's aggressive driving tipsheet, drivers should:

Get out of their way and don't challenge them.

Stay relaxed, avoid eye contact and ignore rude gestures.

Don't block the passing lane if you are driving slower than most of the traffic.

"Do not attempt to follow or pursue the vehicle," PennDOT advises on its tipsheet. "You or a passenger may call the police. But, if you use a cellphone, pull over to a safe location."

