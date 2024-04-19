Bemidji Sunrise Rotary to hold confidential document shred event

Apr. 18—BEMIDJI — Bemidji's Sunrise

Rotary Club

will hold a shred event for individuals and businesses to safely dispose of confidential paper materials at a low cost.

The shredder truck will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, in the parking lot of the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area, 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW.

For $10 each, boxes can be dropped off at this location and volunteers will dispose of them, a release said.

Funds raised will go toward giving personal dictionaries to all third graders in Bemidji area elementary schools, funding a local Rotary scholarship for high school seniors and sending high schoolers to the

Rotary Youth Leadership Awards

camp.

For more information contact Sunrise Rotary President Brian Hemmelman at

(605) 593-7255

or email him at

bthemmelman@gmail.com.