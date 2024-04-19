Bemidji Sunrise Rotary to hold confidential document shred event
Apr. 18—BEMIDJI — Bemidji's Sunrise
Rotary Club
will hold a shred event for individuals and businesses to safely dispose of confidential paper materials at a low cost.
The shredder truck will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, in the parking lot of the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area, 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW.
For $10 each, boxes can be dropped off at this location and volunteers will dispose of them, a release said.
Funds raised will go toward giving personal dictionaries to all third graders in Bemidji area elementary schools, funding a local Rotary scholarship for high school seniors and sending high schoolers to the
Rotary Youth Leadership Awards
camp.
For more information contact Sunrise Rotary President Brian Hemmelman at
(605) 593-7255
or email him at