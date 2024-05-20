Beloit-area man accused of phone threats toward Alliance Community Hospital staff

A man accused of making terroristic threats at Alliance Community Hospital on Friday was booked into the Stark County Jail on Monday.

Alliance police had previously asked for help from the public in finding the suspect, a 44-year-old resident of Smith Township in Mahoning County.

He is also charged in Alliance Municipal Court with aggravated menacing.

Charges filed by Alliance police allege the defendant made several phone calls to medical staff and personnel, threatening violence. He allegedly told one woman over the phone that he would shoot her in the face.

The threats made the hospital to go into lockdown, causing others not to receive proper treatment, according to a court document.

The incidents occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday.

