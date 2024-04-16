No felony charge for man alleged to have threatened violence at Alliance store

CANTON ‒ A Stark County grand jury has declined to indict a man whom Alliance Police had charged with making a terroristic threat.

The 24-year-old from the Beloit area had been accused of threatening to cause mass casualities at the Alliance Walmart.

Police had accused the man of sending a Snapchat message Feb. 28 threatening to take a bomb to the store or show up there with "guns blazing."

The message, sent to a store employee, referred to shooting at the location.

The suspect was arrested at his home in Columbiana County's Knox Township. He was initially booked at the Alliance City Jail before being transferred to the Stark County Jail.

Alliance Municipal Judge Andrew Zumbar sent the case to Stark County Common Pleas Court for grand jury consideration.

