Belleville man charged in the weekend shooting death of a 36-year-old woman, police said

A 35-year-old Belleville man has been charged in the weekend shooting death of a woman at a Ben Louis Drive apartment, Belleville police announced Tuesday.

Demario N. Bush is charged with one count murder/intent to kill and one count of felon in possession/use of a firearm while on parole, Police Master Sgt. Daniel Collins said. The charges were issued Tuesday by the St. Clair County state’s attorney’s office.

Bush is accused of shooting Megan L. Born, 36, in her apartment at Ben Louis Drive on Sunday night. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 3 a.m. Monday, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Lt. Col. Mark Heffernan, assistant police chief, previously said officers were sent to the address at 11:12 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of domestic violence.

“Officers observed a male and female inside the residence, and it appeared the female was unconscious and bleeding,” Heffernan said.

Officers determined she was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Heffernan said.

“Officers and Abbott EMS attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful. The male subject (who was in the residence) was taken into custody and transported to Police Headquarters,” Heffernan said.

Collins said Tuesday that Bush is the suspect police took into custody.

Bush is being held at the Belleville Police Department and will be transferred to the St. Clair County jail pending further court proceedings, Collins said.

The Belleville Police Department is not looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting death, Collins said.