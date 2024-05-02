Beliger, Ignatowski hope to face Conlin in November

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Two Republicans hope to challenge 48th District State House Rep. Jennifer Conlin, a Democrat from Ann Arbor, in November.

Conlin, a journalist, is currently serving her first two-year term.

The August primary will see a competition between Tawn Beliger, a musician and former trustee from Northfield Township, and Brian Ignatowski, a resident in Hamburg Township who owns American H2O.

In Livingston County, the district includes Genoa Township, Hamburg Township, Pinckney and the southeast corner of Putnam Township. In Washtenaw County, it encompasses Salem, Ann Arbor, Northfield, Webster, Dexter and Lyndon Townships, and a small portion of northeast Jackson County.

Tawn Beliger and Brian Ignatowski will face off in August to run for the 48th District.

Beliger is concerned about legislation "removing the rights of local governments and residents," according to a release emailed to The Daily from her campaign.

"Tawn feels strongly that local governments and their residents should retain this control," the release reads.

While on the Northfield Township Board, Beliger drafted an ordinance allowing residents to opt-out of smart meters. She also lobbied for the replacement of electronic voting at the Washtenaw Republican County Convention with hand-counted paper ballots.

Beliger is preparing "to buffet the pressures and agendas of deep-state establishment operatives and corporate influencers," the release read. She opposes "sprawling government intrusion that has infiltrated our daily lives while respecting and protecting our constitutional rights."

Ignatowski's experience as an independent business owner has taught him the importance of local government, according to a release emailed to The Daily from his campaign.

“The hard-working people of Michigan are tired of partisan games,” he wrote in the release. "It’s time to put all that aside and use common sense to pass laws that help everyone.”

He said he decided to run for office after what he called Conlin's "lack of accomplishment."

“With her party completely in the majority, she should have been able to pass many bills that would have helped her constituents,” he wrote. “Instead, she’s playing political games while the hard-working people of Michigan are struggling through one of the toughest economies Michigan has had to endure.”

If elected, he would focus on education, insurance costs, public safety and infrastructure.

