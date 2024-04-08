Behind Kari Lake and Mark Finchem's kooky campaign to lose their way to victory

Every time failed Republican candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem lose another court case that is tied to their unproven fraud claims about their election losses, it makes the news.

That’s it.

That’s all they got.

It may seem strange — because it is — but there appears to be a belief on the part of Lake and Finchem and their handlers that losing in court is the best way to win an election.

After all, losing in court allows Lake and Finchem to spout more of their false, grievance-based fantasies of a stolen election, of some never quantified deep-state conspiracy.

Lake and Finchem do no work, still get cash

Republicans Mark Finchem and Kari Lake

It gets them a little attention. It feeds the darkest desires of the MAGA faithful.

And it requires no work. No skill. No political knowledge. No understanding of issues or of public policy.

Nothing.

Also, on a good day, it brings in donations from their most gullible supporters for continuing to fight the good fight. (Which is not good. And is not much of a fight.)

This last time around, Capitol Media Services’ Howard Fischer reports that the U.S. Supreme Court won’t be hearing yet another aspect of the pair’s seemingly unending fantasies involving the 2022 election. They’re still hoping to get a new trial.

It won’t happen.

Kari Lake may taunt: A second defamation lawsuit

They’ve lost and lost and lost and lost.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals slapped down their effort to ban voting machines, for which their attorneys were smacked with six-figure sanctions. The judges were perturbed by the pair’s lack of any actual evidence, as opposed to conjecture about things “that have never occurred in Arizona.”

Court cases are really all they've got

It isn’t the first time a Finchem case ended in sanctions.

The judge who dismissed his “bad faith” joke of a lawsuit challenging his 120,000-vote loss to Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said Finchem and his attorney made a “conscious decision to pursue the matter despite appreciating that the contest had no legal merit.”

Lake’s attorneys have likewise are facing possible disciplinary action.

Lake, meantime, cleans up with the MAGA masses each time the courts toss one of her cases.

This all-grievance, all-the-time strategy is a T-ball version of Donald Trump’s major league election strategy, of course.

It’s the basis of Lake’s campaign for U.S. Senate and Finchem’s attempt to get a spot in the state Legislature.

That’s it.

That’s all they’ve got.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

For more opinions content, please subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kari Lake and Mark Finchem are trying to lose their way to victory